Australian biometrics providers partner up for responsible gambling systems

Vix Vizion upgrades facial recognition platform, gambling consultancy chooses FRC

Vix Vizion has chosen telecoms company Cradlepoint’s technology to aid in enforcing self-exclusion and problem gambling bans via facial recognition devices deployed at pubs, clubs and casinos in South Australia, reports iTWire.

The biometric capability has been deployed to over 80 percent of South Australia’s casinos, clubs and pubs.

Vix Vizion’s Imagus face biometric technology works via NetCloud, connecting the facial recognition devices to a Cradlepoint router, enabling round-the-clock monitoring. The scheme involves a government-managed list of excluded people, so on-device face recognition is not appropriate.

“We had several critical capabilities that our wireless network solution must meet to support our facial recognition devices. It must be robust, bullet-proof, secure, with the ability to access each machine from anywhere. We got it all from Cradlepoint and LTE,” says Vix Vizion Product and Channel Manager Fraser Larcombe.

The Cradlepoint router automatically switches to 4G connectivity if internet connection is lost, which enables continual remote access to the device and management, as well as being able to meet state regulatory requirements.

“Cradlepoint is proud to play a role in helping to curb gambling access for banned individuals across South Australia by providing secure and reliable wireless connectivity for Vix Vizion facial recognition machines across many sites,” says Cradlepoint APAC managing director Gavin Wilson.

Vix Vizion has also released an improved user interface for its Imagus facial recognition platform to make it easier for hospitality workers to use, IT Brief reports.

Larcombe says having the company’s development team in Queensland makes it easy for the company to respond quickly to customer needs.

“A staff member reported just the other day that an individual who had been placed on the exclusion list some years earlier tried to enter one of our venues and looked nothing like they did in the official file photo,” recounts Michelle Rowley, gaming manager for Hurley Hotel Group, a Vix Vizion customer.

Gambling consultancy selects The Face Recognition Company

Meanwhile gambling consultancy Crucial Compliance is enhancing its existing responsible gaming controls via a partnership with The Face Recognition Company (FRC).

FRC says it has developed an ultra-accurate facial recognition system using AI facial analysis comparisons with biometric databases for purposes of security intelligence. The multi-view cameras are able to work even when face masks are worn and in the low light conditions typically found in casinos and retail premises.

“The Face Recognition Company is at the cutting-edge of face recognition technology and we are delighted to integrate their solution into our compliance and BI platforms, allowing operators to take integrated player protection to the next level,” says Paul Foster at Crucial Compliance.

The partnership will allow operators using the Crucial Compliance platform Crucial Player Protection (CPP) to access FRC’s solution and manage alerts via the integrated system, if a banned individual tries to enter a gambling premises.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Crucial Compliance – responsible gambling rightly remains a key focus for the entire industry and our solution allows retail operators to add another layer of protection around players that have self-excluded. Our ultra-accurate face recognition solution is an ideal fit for the gambling sector, and can also help operators identify any other individuals they wish to be made aware about, when entering a betting shop or casino. We provide an end-to-end solution to companies operating in this sector, which can be integrated across their entire retail estate,” says Tim Noest, CEO of The Face Recognition Company.

Article Topics

Australia | biometric identification | biometrics | Cradlepoint | facial recognition | gaming | hospitality | The Face Recognition Company | Vix Vizion