FIDO Alliance unveils digital identity leaders giving keynotes at Authenticate 2021

FIDO Alliance’s 2021 Authenticate conference, to be held October 18th to 20th 2021, will focus on the FIDO standards-based approach, for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders. Case studies, modern authentication implementation strategy, and vertical trends and initiatives among more will be covered.

The conference will host five prominent keynote speakers from the digital identity industry; Bob Lord, former CSO of the Democratic National Committee, Dave Kleidermacher, vice president for Engineering, Android Security & Privacy at Google, Joy Chik, corporate VP for Identity at Microsoft, David Henstock, head of Identity and Authentication Product at Visa and Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and co-founder of Yubico.

“We look forward to welcoming our keynote speakers to the Authenticate stage to share their vision and experience in moving to modern and secure FIDO Authentication,” says Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. “After a year of increasingly severe data breaches and user login frustrations, each speaker brings a unique perspective and insight on easing the adoption of simpler, stronger and standards-based authentication.”

This year’s signature sponsors include Google, Microsoft, Visa and Yubico.

Last year’s conference focused on passwordless digital ID strategies and solutions for modern authentication in accordance with FIDO standards.

Other topics will include authentication trends and insights; industry standards; regulatory impact on authentication; technical and developer tutorials. In-person and remote attendance is available, with an array of networking opportunities.

authentication | biometrics | conferences | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | standards