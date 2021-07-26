Imageware brings biometric multi-factor authentication to U.S. first responders’ network

Imageware biometrics have been approved for first responder use by FirstNet, and added to the FirstNet App Catalog to enable fast and secure, passwordless, hands-free mobile authentication.

Following a rigorous review process, Imageware Authenticate has been FirstNet Verified, allowing first responders to use their mobile device to perform biometric authentication with voice, fingerprint, palm, or facial recognition. The cloud service also allows first responders to perform authentication across multiple devices with one enrollment, and integrates seamlessly into existing applications through OpenID Connect and SAML.

Imageware rebranded its flagship GoVerifyID as Imageware Authenticate in early-2021.

FirstNet is a U.S. nationwide wireless broadband communications platform, built through a public-private partnership between AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority. The platform’s App Catalog features more than 165 apps to support public safety.

“As the only biometrics-enabled security solution currently approved for inclusion in the FirstNet App Catalog, Imageware Authenticate provides a frictionless way for first responders to quickly access mission critical data and emergency operations center information,” says Gary Monetti, Imageware director of Federal Markets Sales. “This milestone achievement broadens our footprint as it provides us with access to 2.2 million FirstNet subscribers.”

The company refers to President Biden’s executive order prioritizing multi-factor authentication (MFA), and the stronger version of MFA provided by Imageware Authenticates’ biometrics.

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their life saving mission, as well as the criticality of protecting our users against hackers and imposters during the login process,” states Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority. “FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Imageware Authenticate to the FirstNet App Catalog.”

authentication | biometrics | cloud services | identity verification | ImageWare | mobile app | mobile biometrics | multi-factor authentication | police