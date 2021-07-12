Iveda updates mobile app for real-time facial recognition, LPR

Iveda has announced the launch of the second generation of its mobile application, IvedaMobile, used on smart phones for video surveillance and streaming purposes as well as for license plate recognition, a company announcement has revealed.

When installed on a smartphone, IvedaMobile can play the substitute for surveillance cameras by allowing quick biometric searches of faces and recognition of license plates when integrated into an existing video surveillance system with IvedaAI, the release adds.

An IvedaMobile-enabled mobile device can also carry out functions such as real-time facial recognition checks for access control, VIP greetings, as well as for identifying unknown person, shoplifters and looters, the company explains.

The license plate recognition aspect of the solution is said to be useful for law enforcement officers, vehicle parking lots, security teams, government buildings and more, and has proven to be effective for activities including crime deterrence, stakeouts, vehicle parking verification, collecting and analyzing data and providing real-time solutions, according to Iveda.

Law enforcement agencies who use Iveda on IvedaMobile can make available the app to their collaborators in schools or businesses for the streaming of live videos using their smartphones in circumstances of emergency. The technology can also read and recognize license plates from over 120 countries and can do so on moving or stationed vehicles, the release notes.

Commenting on the development, Iveda CEO David Ly said: “Iveda is leveraging the growth of smartphone use and the market acceptance of video streaming with our IvedaMobile. With a simple tap on the IvedaMobile app, officers and other first responders can stream any ongoing incident to dispatchers and commanders on the IvedaAI dashboard, while enabling real-time search for any known suspect or vehicle within the active situation.”

In 2019, Iveda partnered up with AXIOM to bring its devices with built-in facial recognition and other analytics to the South African market.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | Iveda | IvedaAI | licence plate readers | mobile app | real-time biometrics | video surveillance