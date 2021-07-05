Prima revealed as manufacturer of Simprints’ biometric scanner

Cambridge-based development biometrics non-profit Simprints partnered with local firm Prima Electronic Services to produce the 2.0 version of its Vero fingerprint scanner, according to a release on the Cambridge Network.

The Vero 2.0 was released in 2020, with Secugen supplying the biometric sensor modules.

The partnership between Simprints and Prima allowed the rapid development of a fully functioning prototype and an efficient bespoke testing rig. The contract electronics manufacturer also organized the procurement of materials and supply chain management.

The Vero 2 is a portable module intended for use by hospitals, clinics and pharmacies to maintain continuity of treatment for biometrically registered patients. The device works offline and subsequently transfers data through pairing with an Android-based smartphone via Bluetooth.

Rajasthan vaccination partnership announced

Simprints has also been chosen as a partner by the German Federal Government through its Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Khushi Baby, a technical partner of the Rajasthan Government, according to a LinkedIn post.

The company’s biometrics will support its new partners in their efforts to mobilize COVID-19 vaccinations in India’s largest state.

Simprints has recently worked on a project in Mozambique to biometrically connect landowners to tenure documents and on a biometric program for managing vaccine delivery in Ghana.

