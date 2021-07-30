PSA completes biometrics registration of 20M Filipinos, NSIA processes more than 5M applications

Fostering the spread of digital ID in Asia

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has recently completed the Step 2 biometric registration of more than 20 million residents for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

The milestone, which was reported by the Manila Bulletin, shows the digital ID program is proceeding according to schedule

“Reaching 20 million registrations for Step 2 this July means we are on track with our 2021 target of 50 to 70 million Filipinos registered for PhilSys,” commented PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapain in a statement.

“Given this pace, we are confident that by the end of the year, this target will be met. Despite the limitations brought by the pandemic, we are thankful for the unwavering support of Filipinos to PhilSys and their continued excitement to register.”

Biometric capture venues for PhilSys registrations have recently been extended by PSA, and are now reportedly available in 14 out of 17 cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and 377 cities and municipalities across the country.

After completing Step 2, registrants will receive a letter to their given address containing their PhilSys Number (PSN) as well as the physical identification card or Philippine ID used during the registration process.

NSIA reports five million e-Tazkira applications

Afghanistan’s National Statistic and Information Authority (NSIA) has processed more than five million e-tazkira applications as of June 17, in the first step towards issuing national digital IDs.

NSIA is an independent statistical organization, who last month established an e-tazkira (national ID) distribution center for Afghan citizens in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thanks to the establishment of the new center, Afghan citizens can now submit their applications online via the NSIA website to have their identity verified via the national identity verification center of the civil registration section in Kabul.

Similar to PhilSys registration, after identity verification, applicants will be able to book a biometric appointment, then pay $20 to complete their application and receive their e-tazkira, which can be used to access various public services electronically.

As of June 21, more than seven million e-tazkira applications have been received through the online application system, with 30,000 being processed every day.

A total of 100 e-tazkira distribution centers have already reportedly been established by NSIA in the center, provinces, some districts of the country, and Iran.

Article Topics

Afghanistan | biometric identification | biometrics | digital identity | government services | identity management | identity verification | national ID | Philippines