Vouched provides assurance of biometric data security and privacy with ISO certification

Vouched has achieved certification for ISO/IEC 27001 for compliant Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and the ISO/IEC 27701 extension standard for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS).

The achievement provides Vouched’ customers with assurance that the security and privacy of data handled for its selfie biometrics and AI-based digital identity verification will be maintained.

The certifications were achieved through a comprehensive third-party audit of Vouched’ technology and information management policies.

“As more and more vital services move to online delivery models, fast, reliable and affordable identity verification services continue to grow in importance,” says John Baird, founder and CEO of Vouched. “But data security and privacy are foundational to online services across the board. Vouched made achievement of these ISO/IEC standards a top priority as we seek to enable a wide range of industries to accelerate their digital transformations with maximum confidence.”

The U.S.-based company raised $3 million in late-2020 to bring its biometric identity verification to market in Europe and expand the verticals it serves.

biometrics | certification | data protection | digital identity | identity verification | ISO standards | privacy | Vouched