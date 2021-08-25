Global ID unveils miniaturized vein biometrics scanner

Developed with Swiss non-profit organization CSEM

Lausanne-based Global ID has announced a new, miniaturized vein biometrics scanner designed to provide firms and organizations with a portable form of a more secure authentication approach.

Named VenoScanner, the device was developed in collaboration with CSEM, a Swiss non-profit organization known for its support of advanced technology developments across Europe.

According to Global ID, VenoScanner is not only smaller than most vein biometrics scanners today, but also fully portable, since it runs on a battery and a Wi-Fi connection.

In addition, the device would be more effective in preventing presentation attacks, thanks to its ability to take multiple scans of the vein pattern in a user’s finger and generate a unique vein map, also known as a biometric key, that is reportedly extremely hard to replicate.

Beyond the physical hardware, the VenoScanner works on data-security-sensitive software that Global ID developed in association with the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), the Idiap Research Institute, and HES-SO Valais.

“The data is encrypted from end to end, and the biometric information is continuously converted into random codes so it cannot be read or circulated,” explained Yasmina Sandoz, Global ID’s Marketing and Communications Manager.

“In addition, users’ personal data and biometric keys are stored on different server databases, which means the data cannot be accessed without their consent, thereby ensuring full confidentiality,” she added.

Global ID said initial testing of VenoScanner prototypes was conducted at the Jura cantonal hospital in Porrentruy, Switzerland, and showed positive results.

Days before publicly announcing the marketization of the VenoScanner, Global ID announced an international patent application for the technology had been published.

First filed in February this year, the filing describes “a method, a system and a biometric server for controlling access of users to desktops in an organization”.

The filing for patent number WO2021156746 mentions the scientists from the Security and Cryptography Lab of EPFL who worked on the development of the VenoScanner, as well as Global ID CEO Lambert Sonna.

Potential future customers for the technology include the NGO Mercy Ships, as well as different hospitals in Switzerland, banks, and systems integrators like ELCA and Oratek.

Moving forward, Global ID said it will focus on configuring the VenoScanner to meet the needs of specific customers.

“Several investors – including those at Promote SA, based in La Chaux-de-Fonds – are keenly interested in supporting our market entry,” Sonna explained.

“We’re looking forward to bringing them in on our venture, which I believe will disrupt the market.”

Global ID is also working to manufacture a contactless hand vein scanner in association with the Idiap Research Institute. The 2-year, $1.1M project is expected to wrap up in 2022. An early version of the biometric device reportedly can read biometric IDs through surgical gloves.

