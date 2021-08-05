ID2020 Alliance expands as Learning Economy Foundation becomes latest member

The Learning Economy Foundation, a non-profit education management organization created during the United Nations General Assembly of 2018, has become the latest member to join the ID2020 Alliance.

ID2020 said in a press statement that it will work with the US-based outfit for the implementation of digital technologies which tie with the Foundation’s vision of a world in which learners can map their educational progress to achieve their academic, employment, and life goals.

With a global mission to accelerate the world toward 21st century education and workplace infrastructures, the Learning Economy Foundation seeks to address inequities in the workplace, and connect the fragmented ecosystem of stakeholders into a unified hub of innovation.

“Education and workforce development represent an exciting opportunity to apply digital ID technology, especially as we think about the potential of digitally verifiable educational credentials,” said Ethan Veneklasen, ID2020 head of advocacy and communication, in reaction to the development.

“We look forward to learning more about the Learning Economy Foundation’s innovative collaboration model and to working together to promote the ethical development and implementation of digital ID technologies in this evolving space.”

Chairman of Learning Economy Foundation, Chris Purifoy, recognized the role digital identity plays in reshaping the world of education and employment and said their collaboration can help solve a number of challenges.

“By shifting to a learner and employee-centered approach, we can begin solving some of the toughest challenges in education. New open standards and technologies can allow learners to own their own data and carry their credentials with them like assets throughout their entire lives. We believe our alliance with ID2020 will be an important catalyst toward enabling a more equitable, self-sovereign future,” said Purifoy.

As part of the its work, the Learning Economy Foundation is working with over 50 steering committee members and advisors and hundreds of private-public stewards who share their commitment to modernizing the world’s education and employment infrastructure through the implementation of emerging digital technologies, including digital ID which ID2020 Alliance champions.

In May 2021, ID2020 welcomed Tech5 as a member of its Advocacy Advisory Committee, and Otka was admitted into the Alliance.

Article Topics

biometrics | credentials | digital identity | education | ID2020