Imageware and partner win $2.7M biometrics contract with US Department of Veteran Affairs

Delivering biometrically-enabled credentials for PIV smart cards

Imageware and Four Points Technology have been awarded a three-year, $2.7 million contract by The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

The move is part of Four Points Technology’s NASA SEWP V contract and its Personal Identification Verification (PIV) card program in particular.

“We are pleased to play a vital role in the largest implementation of biometric smart cards, with over 1,089,000 installations, inside the federal government,” explained Imageware CEO Kristin Taylor.

The software and support services contract was awarded jointly to Imageware and Four Points Technology and will see the delivery of biometrically-enabled credentials to the PIV smart cards.

“Imageware’s track record of consistently winning awards with the VA in this decade-plus relationship showcases our reliability and the effectiveness of our biometric identification systems,” the executive added.

The agreement covers a total of one base year with two, one-year option periods intended to provide biometric leasing support and enhanced security for contractors, as well as employees and agency facilities.

“We appreciate the strong rapport we’ve received from the VA and look forward to continuing providing dependable biometrics support and security solutions over the coming years,” Taylor concluded.

Imageware has also recently entered a partnership with investment bank Imperial Capital to find new ways to maximize shareholder value.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometric identification | credentials | government purchasing | ImageWare | smartcards | tender | U.S. Government