New faces at 1Kosmos, Transmit Security, Identiv, Okta, Prodigy

It has been an eventful week for HR at some biometrics and digital identity firms, with 1Kosmos expanding its executive team with the appointments of Javed Shah and Rich Hlavka, and Transmit Security hiring Meron Behar as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Also, Identiv added Amir Khoshniyati as VP of Business Development in the US, Okta hired Sagnik Nandy as president of technology and CTO, and Prodigy appointed Bill Maurin to its Board of Directors.

1Kosmos hires Javed Shah and Rich Hlavka

Javed Shah, formerly at ForgeRock will take the position of VP of Product Management at 1Kosmos, while Rich Hlavka, previously at Splunk, will become the firm’s SVP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances.

Shah will be in charge of executing the 1Kosmos BlockID product strategy while building and running the company’s product team, while Hlavka will drive strategic partnerships and revenue sources to maximize and scale 1Kosmos in the marketplace.

1Kosmos has recently released a new suite of frictionless authentication tools based on its private blockchain and advanced biometrics.

Transmit Security appoints new CISO

Formerly the Deputy CISO at Nuvei, a fintech payment processor, Meron Behar will now oversee Transmit Security’s growth initiatives, as well as improve its security posture by establishing a risk management framework.

Behar will be based in the company’s Tel Aviv office, with various responsibilities, including the creation of the Transmit Security’s full information and security business unit.

Transmit Security has been growing steadily this last year, announcing a $543 million Series A funding round last June.

Identiv hires Amir Khoshniyati as VP of Business Development in the US

Specifically, Khoshniyati will be in charge of the firm’s radio frequency identification (RFID) technology solutions.

The hire is part of Identiv’s plans to grow its RFID sales team by 50 percent by the end of 2021.

“This is a great opportunity to contribute to Identiv’s continued growth,” Khoshniyati commented.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our team of RFID experts to drive innovation, global reach, and the highest quality RFID solutions for our customers, partners, and employees”.

Okta hires former Google executive Sagnik Nandy

The move was reported by Bloomberg and will see Nandy becoming Okta’s new president of technology and CTO.

Before joining the company, Nandy served as a vice president of engineering at Alphabet Google.

The executive will apply his extensive experience running major systems to support Okta’s expansion, at a time when identity and access management (IAM) reportedly keeps growing.

Prodigy adds Bill Maurin to Board of Directors

Before joining Prodigy, Maurin served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Credit Union, where he reportedly helped the union grow its consolidated assets under management from $10 billion to over $25 billion.

“We are very excited that Bill has joined Prodigy’s Board,” commented Prodigy’s CEO Tom Beckerman.

“His experience as an innovation leader in the Canadian credit union space is a great match with Prodigy’s growth strategy. Bill will be instrumental in helping Prodigy accelerate the delivery of its leading-edge platforms and services to financial institutions.”

