Onfido and INTERPOL train US officers on biometric passport fraud

Touchless airport biometrics launch in Kansas City and Moscow

A training session on recognizing fraudulent travel identity documents jointly held by INTERPOL’s Counterfeit Currency and Security Documents (CCSD) unit and its biometric partner Onfido at the end of July was attended by 30 officers from New York’s JFK and Newark international airports.

The three-day training course provided updates on the latest security features embedded in official government digital ID documents, and practical exercises for detecting counterfeits, forgeries, and fraudulently obtained documents.

The use of INTERPOL resources including its database of Stolen and Lost Travel Documents, which holds 100 million records, the Edison (Electronic Documentation and Information System on Investigation Networks) sample bank of genuine travel documents, and the Digital INTERPOL Alert Library – Document (Dial-Doc), which provides alerts on newly detected forms of fraud, was discussed.

Face biometrics launched by CBP in Kansas City, EBS in Moscow

Kansas City International Airport is the latest to implement U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP’s) Simplified Arrival biometrics, replacing manual document checks with a touchless, automated process.

Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin Airport in Moscow, meanwhile, is the country’s first to deploy biometric passenger boarding through the state-run EBS (Unified Biometric System), Russia Business Today reports.

The new automated passport control system was launched with a test of a Moscow to Istanbul flight, with about 20 passport control modules deployed. The service compares the biometric data contained in passports against travelers’ faces, and takes between 30 and 45 seconds to complete, according to the report.

The EBS is run by Rostelecom, and began being used in a trial for payments with facial recognition in 2020.

The deployment is supported by the Transport Ministry’s Strategy for Digitalization of the Transport Industry.

Article Topics

airports | automation | biometric passport | biometrics | facial recognition | fraud prevention | identity document | identity verification | Interpol | Onfido | Simplified Arrivals