Showcase Australia 2022

SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA

Showcase Australia 2022
Canberra
May 25, 2022

Showcase Australia provides a unique and effective platform to connect biometric users from key government agencies with technology providers to share experiences that will help shape the future of the biometrics industry.

This Biometrics Institute event will provide updates on biometric projects and discuss important topics such as identity management at the border, digital identity, remote onboarding and privacy.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics