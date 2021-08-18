Showcase Australia 2022

Canberra

May 25, 2022

Showcase Australia provides a unique and effective platform to connect biometric users from key government agencies with technology providers to share experiences that will help shape the future of the biometrics industry.

This Biometrics Institute event will provide updates on biometric projects and discuss important topics such as identity management at the border, digital identity, remote onboarding and privacy.

Article Topics

Australia | biometrics | Biometrics Institute | conferences | digital identity | events