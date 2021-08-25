Trust Stamp CSO to present on securing digital identity systems with biometrics

EAB lunch seminars resume next month with new host Georg Hasse

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is resuming its lunch talks from 7 September. Dr Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer at Trust Stamp will give the first talk, “Towards building a resilient digital identity system with strong biometric binding”.

The talk will take the notion that society’s functions are based on trust whether in the physical or digital realms. Trust is threatened by cybercrime just as we rely ever more on digital services. Norman will explain why a digital identity is stronger when it is bound to biometrics. He will define the different levels of binding strength explain the technologies required to secure a digital identity system, such as privacy-preserving biometrics, computer vision, deep learning and cryptography.

Georg Hasse is the new host for the EAB virtual lunch talks. He is head of International Sales for Division Homeland Security at Secunet.

The virtual meetings will run on the EAB’s BBB platform. Dr Poh’s talk is at 12.30pm CEST (UTC+2) on Tuesday 7 September 2021. The sessions are free to attend but registration is required.

The fortnightly seminars will run to the end of the year. There is also an online workshop on face image quality planned by the EAB for 16-18 November. It will feature DHS-OBIM, NIST, eu-LISA and the H2020 project iMARS.

