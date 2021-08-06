EAB Seminar – Towards building a resilient digital identity system with strong biometric binding

Towards building a resilient digital identity system with strong biometric binding
EAB Online Seminar
September 7, 2021 – 12:30 pm CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a lunch seminar that will explore digital identity systems with strong biometric binding.

The presentation will be lead by Norman Poh, chief science officer at Trust Stamp.

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.

