EAB workshop on face image quality

Online

November 16-18, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB ) together with DHS-OBIM, NIST, eu-LISA and H2020-project iMARS is organizing a workshop to present an update on the latest development on Face Image Quality.

The aim of this workshop is to discuss the development of a freely available, portable and expandable implementation of algorithms for quality assessment according to ISO/IEC 29794-1:2016, which can contribute to the face image quality standard ISO/IEC 29794-5: 202x, which is currently under development.

The workshop will provide to all manufacturers and users of biometric systems as well as scientists working in the field of facial biometrics the opportunity to meet and discuss the development of the international standard on face image quality ISO/IEC 29794-5: 202x.

This update will address the following topics with talks and panel discussions:

– current state of the art of face image quality metrics

– experience from stakeholder and requirements

– introduction of training concepts

– testing program (FRVT)

– standardization process

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials the evening before the event via email.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics research | conferences | EAB | European Association for Biometrics | facial recognition | webinar