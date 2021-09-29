B-Secur releases SDK to boost heartbeat biometrics development

B-Secur has launched an electrocardiogram (ECG) hardware and software development kit designed to help companies streamline the development of biometrics-focused ECG devices.

The company has in the past couple of years collaborated with various consumer and medical device companies, including LifeQ and Maxim.

Through these biometrics partnerships, and spurred by a renewed necessity of medical wearables during the pandemic, B-Secur has now completed the creation of a full solution stack to accelerate ECG application development.

According to the firm, the new development kit will particularly provide easy access to development integration of B-Secur’s HeartKey technology for smaller consumer wearable device makers.

The ECG technology received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(K) for use in medical devices last February, meaning it could legally be integrated into semiconductors in a variety of applications.

However, from a technical standpoint, ECG development can be a complex and time-consuming process, ofter requiring substantial funds and dedicated technical efforts.

B-Secur’s new development kit aims to help companies circumvent these issues by offering several tools and guides, including an electrode guide, electrode development test jig, hardware design guide, HeartKey software library of algorithms which include biometric authentication, as well as the company’s software guide and signal analysis app.

“The inspiration around ECG and HeartKey is being able to take biometrics to the next level, enabling rapid development of trusted biosensing technology in consumer and medical devices,” explained B-Secur CCO Ben Carter.

The company also confirmed that companies purchasing the kit will be offered a dedicated training workshop, as well as having access to 24-hour expert support.

“The ECG Development Kit enables real scalability and global acceleration of medical-grade ECG across consumer and medical devices and is particularly suited to small but ambitious device makers keen to leverage and build this technology with a self-build approach,” Carter concluded.

B-Secur | biometrics | consumer electronics | ECG | heartbeat | research and development | SDK | wearables