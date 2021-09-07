Beyond Identity distribution deal extends passwordless authentication to new European markets

Beyond Identity has reached a distribution partnership agreement with Ignition Technology to bring its passwordless authentication with mobile device biometrics to the Nordic and Benelux regions.

Ignition Technology has an extensive network of IT resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) in the Nordics and Benelux, according to the announcement, providing specialized security services through a software-as-a-service model.

The Beyond Identity platform uses the TLS protocol to extend the chain of trust from a digital identity bound to a device with biometrics or PIN codes to user’s accounts.

“We are delighted to start working with Ignition Technology in the Nordics. They were an obvious choice because of their proven ability to deliver cybersecurity, identity and access management solutions,” says Juha Hakava, regional director, Nordics for Beyond Identity. “Like us, they see a huge market opportunity and that the market for this type of solution can be expected to grow rapidly. Together we will work hard to make Beyond Identity a recognized leader in passwordless authentication in Northern Europe.”

Hakava notes that Beyond Identity operates on a completely channel-centric business model in the EMEA region.

“We have strong experience in identity solutions and have seen increasing demand for authentication solutions that are radically helping customers to improve their security postures and enabling them to reduce risks relating to passwords and trust,” states Marko Lindstedt, Sales Director for Ignition Technologies NEUR. “We are very pleased to partner with Beyond Identity. Their world class advanced passwordless platform and solutions are complementing our market leading Identity offering successfully and we are looking forward to working with their talented and superior team in the Northern European market.”

Beyond Identity has been extending its passwordless authentication technology into new markets through recent deals with ForgeRock and cybersecurity provider Distology, after building behavioral biometrics into its platform in April.

