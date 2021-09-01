eCapture joins edge facial recognition market with stereoscopic 3D camera

Depth capture and object tracking for industrial and robotics

The G53 camera. Credit: eCapture

Computer vision hardware-maker eCapture has released a new stereoscopic 3D depth-sensing camera intended for automation applications and capable of delivering face biometrics at the network edge.

Dubbed LifeSense G53, the camera has an extremely compact footprint of 50×14.9×20 mm.

It has been built to provide depth capture and object tracking for industrial, robotics, and other applications relying heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, like facial recognition.

From a technical standpoint, the LifeSense G53 features a 50-degree field of view (FOV) and offers two Mono Sensor pairs for different resolutions of stereo, mono, and depth disparity/distance map output via USB.

In terms of specific applications, eCapture directly mentioned fast-motion depth capture, as well as automated guided vehicles (AGV), autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and goods to person (G2P) delivery.

“The surging industrial market opportunity provides immense opportunities for the eCapture line of 3D depth-sensing cameras,” commented James Wang, Chief Strategy Officer of eYs3D, the firm behind the vision technology used by LifeSense cameras.

“Applications such as robotics, drones, facial recognition, smart retail, 3D scene learning, and autonomous guided vehicles all are growing and require the type of high-quality cameras we create,” Wang added.

eYs3D vision processor technology works by computing stereo depth map data and reducing the burden on the host CPU/GPU, thus allowing for higher performance and lower power solutions.

The G53 camera integrates these capabilities, offering a clean depth map output and requiring only minimal host computing support.

The device is also compatible with the eCapture SDK (software development kit), which supports Windows, Linux, and Android OS environments, as well as with different programming languages and wrapper APIs.

The eCapture LifeSense Depth Camera G53 is already available with prices starting at $79, with a special sample promotional price this month of $49 for the first 50 buyers.

Moving forward, eCapture said it intends to release a full range of depth map cameras by the end of 2021.

The edge facial recognition market is expected to reach nearly $2.3 billion by 2025, according to a market forecast published last year.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | computer vision technology | depth camera | eCapture | eYs3D Microelectronics | facial recognition