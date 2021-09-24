Firstface lawsuit win over Apple for iPhone unlocking infringement upheld

South Korea-based Firstface has been awarded a judgement in a biometric patent dispute with Apple by a U.S. federal appeals court, Econotimes reports.

The suit was filed back in 2018, and alleges infringement of protected technology in Apple’s use of Touch ID fingerprint biometrics for iPhone unlocking.

The appellate court upheld the decision of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, recognizing the validity of two patents while accepting Apple’s request to invalidate a third.

Firstface is described by Pulse as a user interface and user experience startup founded in 2011. The company holds several patents related to biometric authentication, according to the report.

Apple is unlikely to appeal the decision, Firstface says, because of the low likelihood of the U.S. Supreme Court taking up the case.

Speculation continues to mount about if and when under-display Touch ID will come to iPhones.

