iPhone 13 biometrics could work with masks, may drop Touch ID

Apple granted new patent for dual-display MacBook with biometric sensors

Apple has reportedly unveiled new Face ID hardware designed to biometrically identify people wearing masks and glasses on upcoming iPhone devices, FPT reports.

The Cupertino-based firm is currently testing the technology via a prototype case for the iPhone 12 that includes a separate array of cameras.

According to FTP, the face biometrics technology would scan a user’s face without any obstruction first, and then be able to identify them even with portions of their face occluded by a face mask or glasses.

If brought to market, the technology would remove the need for an Apple Watch, which is currently needed to authenticate and unlock iPhone devices if the user is wearing a mask.

Touch ID may not return to iPhone devices

In a week full of rumors for Apple, the iPhone manufacturer has allegedly dropped initial plans to bring back Touch ID biometrics on upcoming iPhones.

The news comes from Bloomberg, with Mark Gurman reporting in his latest Power On newsletter issue that an under-screen Touch ID sensor “won’t make the cut” in the ‌iPhone 13‌.

According to the technology expert, the move would be justified by Apple’s plans to include Face ID under the display instead of Touch ID.

Still, a recent patent filed by the company showcased an under-display camera working with both Face ID and Touch ID, so it may be too early to draw conclusions in one direction or the other.

Apple granted new biometric-sensor-focused patent for MacBook

And speaking about patents, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has also granted a new one this week referring to a dual-display based MacBook with an array of biometric sensors.

Spotted by Patently Apple, the patent document for a ‘Device having integrated interface system’ describes an advanced interface system replacing the traditional keyboard area with a morphing virtual interface for different keyboard configurations.

Possibly intended to support gaming and other creative applications, the patent shows different keyboard layouts, including one resembling a game controller.

Several biometric sensors built into the new design, such as optical and capacitive sensors, would allow the users to take advantage of various sensing techniques.

The biometric sensors may also reportedly include facial recognition sensors, thus effectively bringing Face ID to MacBook devices.

