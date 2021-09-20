iDenfy, Veriff, IDmission reveal selfie biometrics partnerships

A trio of identity verification and selfie biometrics providers have each announced new partnerships. iDenfy has begun a collaboration with DoFinance to develop an ID verification service, Veriff has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program, and IDmission has partnered with cybersecurity company Netrust Philippines Corporation.

iDenfy to collaborate with DoFinance on ID verification service

The partnership will see P2P investments platform DoFinance switch from manual to automated ID document verification using iDenfy solutions.

The move to automated identity verification with selfie biometrics will allow DoFinance to optimize internal processes and increase business scalability in the long run.

From a technical standpoint, the iDenfy platform uses artificial intelligence and human supervision to verify over 1300 different types of identity documents from 200 countries.

“The increasing growth rate of DoFinance calls for more reliable methods of identity verification, as well as a simplified, user-friendly automatization of the process. We are confident of meeting the demand and will strive for the partnership to be beneficial to the growth of both of us,” said Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy.

iDenfy recently also partnered with gaming industry startup Sparlay.

Veriff joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect program

By joining the program, Veriff will now make its identity verification solutions available to Visa’s extensive network of issuing clients.

The Visa Fintech Partner Connect program is designed to aid financial institutions connect with a trusted network of technology providers. This not only helps to streamline the discovery process but also reduces the cost and complexity of building back-end technologies.

Veriff’s digital ID verification platform can reportedly analyze more than 9,500 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries and in 39 different languages. The company will offer its bespoke identity verification services, including video selfie biometrics, to Visa’s network of issuing clients.

“Enabling global growth by delivering a seamless digital IDV process for internet companies is a key pillar of our business offerings. With our premium identity verification service, Veriff is proud to work with Visa to help fintechs comply with AML regulations and mitigate the risk of identity fraud,” said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff.

Jumio published a white paper earlier this month outlining criteria for successful AML compliance.

The company joined forces with Modularbank last May to expand the reach of its biometric solutions and KYC offering further.

Partnership expands IDmission biometrics in Southeast Asia

The move will see IDmission provide enhanced security solutions to Netrust customers in the Philippines and the wider Southeast Asian region.

IDmission utilizes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered facial recognition, and offers various additional security features, including passive biometric liveness checks.

The implementation of IDmission’s biometric tools within the Netrust ecosystem will now improve the latter’s overall security, as well as accelerate the verification process for users, and the detection of cybercriminals, the companies say.

“IDmission has been serving customers in the Asia Pacific for a few years,” says IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee. “The Netrust partnership is a big step in the direction of providing new and existing customers better access to state-of-the-art identity technology and local support.”

IDmission has also recently partnered with Enacom, shortly after being included in FinTech Global’s 2021 AIFinTech100 list.

