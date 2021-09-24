Leaders in biometrics and ID policy honored by Goode, SIA, CIX

BehavioSec, Nok Nok Labs, Women in Identity, Identy, DoD, NEC America, Trulioo awarded

Goode Intelligence has declared BehavioSec CEO Dr. Neil Costigan, Women in Identity Co-founder Emma Lindley, and Nok Nok Labs President and CEO Phillip Dunkelberger as its Industry Visionaries for 2021.

Costigan was named Goode’s Visionary for Biometrics 2021, Lindley dubbed Visionary for Identity 2021, and Dunkelberger Visionary for Authentication 2021.

Goode Intelligence Founder and CEO Alan Goode said that “these awards have been made in recognition of the innovation that Phillip Dunkelberger, Dr. Neil Costigan and Emma Lindley have all personally brought to the authentication, biometrics and identity industries and the lasting impact they have made. We are delighted to announce the names of these highly deserving individuals today and to welcome them to the Goode Intelligence Digital Trust World 2021 conference in October 2021 to speak about their work and achievements.”

SIA Awards

Identy Touchless ID CTO Marta Garcia Gomar and Amy Turluck, director of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biometrics Operations Directorate have won the 2021 Women in Biometrics awards presented by the Security Industry Association (SIA) and SecureIDNews.

The awards were co-presented with sponsors Idemia and the SIA Women in Security Forum at the 2021 SIA GovSummit.

Gomar is being honored for her work in biometrics, and in particular voice biometrics, which includes 25 granted patents, and in advising biometrics startups. Turluck’s award is in recognition of her work providing strategic vision, supervision and oversight for government employees and contractors, and director control over DoD’s primary biometric database for identifying enemy forces.

“The annual Women in Biometrics Awards recognize the female leaders leading the way in the biometric identity and security industry, and this year’s winners have made impressive contributions to cutting-edge technologies like embedded voice biometrics and helped to detect fraud, enhance military readiness and homeland defense and promote safety and convenience in our daily lives,” comments SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA applauds Marta García Gomar and Amy Turluck for their outstanding drive, innovation and leadership in this essential field and is proud to honor them.”

NEC Corporation of America Public Policy Manager for Government Relations and Public Policy Gabrielle Shea has won the 2021 SIA Industry Advocate Award for her work on internal data privacy, artificial intelligence ethics, and broader digital trust initiatives.

“(Shea) has been an immense help to our government relations team in efforts to support responsible policy on biometrics technology, leveraging her legal expertise and assisting with strategy development and communications on key issues,” states Jake Parker, senior director of government relations at SIA.

Trulioo takes CIX award

Trulioo is CIX Innovator of the Year for disrupting and transforming the biometric identity verification market, startup curation program CIX announced.

Previous winners of the CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange award include Miovision, ecobee, Wattpad and Shopify.

“The demand for digital identity verification has skyrocketed over the past 18 months after businesses were forced to adapt and transform their business to a digital-only environment,” says Steve Munford, Trulioo’s CEO. “Unfortunately, this also created more vectors for fraud and attracted bad actors looking to exploit the increasing dependency on online transactions. That’s why it’s critical to establish a basic premise of trust and safety online, starting with strong identity verification procedures and processes.”

