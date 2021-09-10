Mobile app friction report – Login authentication and password reset

Time spent on mobile financial apps in the US has grown more than 90% in 2020. A frictionless mobile app experience is more important than ever.

This edition of Incognia‘s Mobile App Friction Report contains data and analysis of mobile app login authentication and password friction index for 27 leading financial services apps.

Key findings:

– Learn which banking and investment apps still rely on passwords and which offer passwordless login.

– Compare the friction for resetting passwords on the top banking and investment apps.

– Learn which financial apps support multi-factor authentication and the most common form of MFA.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | Incognia | mobile app | mobile authentication | multi-factor authentication | white paper