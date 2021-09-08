Ontology’s decentralized digital identity application reaches milestone, upgraded

More than 1.5 million people are using Ontology’s decentralized digital identity application ONT ID, half of them in Asia, reflecting increased adoption in various areas of the blockchain field, the company said in an announcement.

ONT ID gives users control over when and how their digital identity data is shared, and avoids the risk of it being stolen from centralized databases.

A video depicting the use of Ontology’s automotive solutions on the company’s website shows user authentication with face biometrics.

Ontology is partnered with Daimler, maker of Mercedes Benz vehicles, to develop an in-car personalization and management solution.

ONT ID has also been upgraded with an improved user experience and enhanced developer support, the company says. ONT ID is integrated with Ontology’s ONT Login authentication application, ONT TAG, which helps applications access user’s verifiable credentials, and OScore, a decentralized finance credit score application.

“The fact that over 1.5 million users have embraced decentralized identity through ONT ID reflects the significant appetite for blockchain solutions that safeguard user privacy in the midst of ongoing scamming, identity fraud, data leaks and ransomware attacks,” states Ontology Founder Li Jun. “Our upgraded product will make it easier for developers to utilize ONT ID and develop novel use cases that feed into the wider decentralized identity ecosystem.”

Decentralized digital identity has been gaining prominence, with deals like Microsoft partnering up with several biometrics providers earlier this year.

