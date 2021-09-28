Paravision launches Android facial recognition SDK for custom app development

Paravision is launching a complete facial recognition software development kit (SDK) for Android to enable the fast development of mobile applications for a wide range of applications.

The new Android SDK functions for face detection, landmark detection, biometric image quality analysis, template (embedding) creation, and 1:1 facial verification and 1:N face matching. It can be used for mobile customer onboarding applications, durable tablets used in government identity programs, point-of-sale or airport kiosks, and next-generation access control devices, the company says. The SDK is written in the Kotlin programming language and supports TorchScript computer vision frameworks.

“Mobile is being driven by the combination of the identity verification market – which is growing faster than anyone thought possible 12 months ago – and the use of Android in a wide variety of edge devices, like point of sale or self-service kiosks,” observes Paravision President and COO Benji Hutchison in an interview with Biometric Update on the Converge announcement.

The system supports all Android 7 and newer devices, and select Android 5 and 6 devices, and is compatible with Paravision backend SDKs and biometric engines, meaning partners are able to customize their apps with the functions they require.

Android has become a dominant platform for a wide range of enterprise and government applications which rely on facial recognition and other biometrics.

Paravision offers a collection of detailed reference applications that include UI and UX sample implementations.

The U.S.-based company recently scored among the top-five facial recognition providers globally in accuracy testing by NIST. CPO Joey Pritikin told Biometric Update in an interview that Paravision’s strong performance across all datasets suggests reflects real world effectiveness.

Paravision has also made news this year for partnerships, and powering biometrics through mobile devices for large-scale programs.

