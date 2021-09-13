Tech5 and Imageware integrate biometrics portfolios, unveil first joint customer win

Tech5 and Imageware have come together to develop a combined biometric solution for the marine and visitor management industries, and formed a portfolio integration partnership.

Imageware becomes a value-added-reseller (VAR) of Tech5’s biometric technology, which will be integrated across Imageware’s product line, including Imageware Proof, Imageware Authenticate, Imageware Identify and the Imageware Biometric Engine. Tech5 will provide biometric algorithms and matching platforms for face, iris, and fingerprint recognition, according to the announcement, as well as touchless fingerprint capture and digital ID solutions.

Visitor management solutions provider SISCO will be among the first to deploy the combined biometric technology, with Imageware supplying it with biometric identity management capabilities for its portfolio of ship and visitor management solutions for maritime and security companies. Imageware will provide facial recognition powered by Tech5’s algorithm for SISCO’s mobile solutions offered to the cruises line industry for use in onboarding and emergency muster situations.

SISCO provides technology to roughly 40 percent of the cruise line industry, according to the announcement.

“This strategic partnership with Tech5 enables Imageware to include accurate and fast biometric algorithms and technology into our products and augments our offerings for both the private and public sectors,” says Imageware SVP of Product Management and Sales AJ Naddell. “Tech5’s suite of algorithms is highly-rated by NIST in several categories, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with their innovative team. Our strategic partnership with SISCO will serve as a strong calling card to highlight our joint capabilities with Tech5, and it enables us to provide leading biometric identity management solutions to new industries and use cases, including the marine safety and security industries and corporate visitor management solutions. We look forward to increasing our addressable market in the cruise line and marine industry and to further expanding our footprint across different verticals.”

“Tech5 focuses on providing leading and innovative biometric technologies, thereby enabling our key strategic partners like Imageware to provide industry specific solutions,” states Tech5 Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Rahul Parthe. “We are very excited to work with Imageware as they can apply our technologies to many use cases in federal, state and local governments, as well as a multitude of private sector verticals. Using Tech5’s facial recognition technology as part of the Imageware Identity Platform to provide solutions for the cruise line industry and for enterprise visitor management systems demonstrates how Imageware can extend our solutions to even more markets.”

New entity with Yinda and IML biometrics identified

Details have emerged about Tech5 investor Yinda Infocomm’s acquisition of key biometric assets and business from The Institute of Machine Learning (IML) and €1.5 million (approximately US$1.77 million) investment.

Yinda picks up face biometric liveness detection and age classification, as well as IML’s KYC platform, and the new entity being created with options for IML Founders Adam Hegedüs and Roland Trimmel will be called GenesisPro.

IML patents and software, along with key contracts with customers and partners will be acquired by the new entity.

Yinda is also granting GenesisPro a convertible loan of €600,000 ($708,000) to use as working capital.

