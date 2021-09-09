Trust Stamp patents biometric-based encryption and third-party ID verification

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Trust Stamp two new patents focusing on biometric-based encryption and cost-cutting third-party ID verification.

The first patent describes the firm’s biometric capture and analysis, tokenization, and comparison technologies, and how they can be used on standard smartphones to transmit encryption and decryption instructions after passing a verification process.

This enables the protection of access to sensitive data and systems with a form of authentication that is extremely hard to forge or bypass.

The technology is also designed to provide biometric anti-spoofing features, thanks to its advanced proof-of-liveness algorithms capable of countering printed images, recorded video, and feature-altering face masks.

The second patent granted to Trust Stamp aims to improve the company’s multi-factor standard of authentication to counter the risk of data exposure via intercepted credentials or user impersonation.

The novel solution combines biometric or other proof of identity, device metadata, and binary knowledge of existing authorization to a third-party system before confirming the user’s authenticity and granting account access.

The patent also adds two additional security factors in multi-factor authentication implementations.

“These two additional patents complement our data transformation approach to privacy, security, and trust,” said Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner.

“When combined, [they] enable us to offer ground-breaking authentication products at a fraction of the cost of legacy biometric solutions,” Genner added.

The approval of the new patents comes months after Trust Stamp completed a private offering where it raised $4 million in funding.

