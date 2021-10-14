Alcatraz AI and BrainBox AI partner on biometric access control for offices

Alcatraz AI and building automation provider BrainBox AI have entered a new partnership focusing on the deployment of biometric access control solutions.

As part of the new collaboration, the Alcatraz AI Rock face biometrics system will be installed at BrainBox AI’s offices, after they recently reopened with limited capacity.

The Rock’s deployment fits into BrainBox AI’s wider plan to keep employees safe as they return to the office after almost a year of remote working caused by the pandemic.

“BrainBox AI is excited to announce its partnership with Alcatraz AI. Our employees’ safety is always our top priority,” commented Jean-Simon Venne, co-founder, and CTO of BrainBox AI.

According to the companies, Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication solution is particularly suited to this purpose, thanks to its robust identity and facemask verification capabilities.

“We are confident The Rock’s touchless authentication and the frictionless security system will give each BrainBox AI employee peace of mind when returning to the office,” Venne added.

From a technical standpoint, The Rock combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D sensing technologies to provide facilities with enterprise-grade biometric identity verification.

The solution offers various security features, including touchless access, multi-factor authentication, video at the door, and intelligent tailgating detection.

Alcatraz AI’s access control solution can also send ‘real-time alerts’ and notifications to ACS/VMS if an unauthorized person is detected within the premises of the system.

BrainBox AI is a firm focusing on the design and manufacturing of automation solutions featuring artificial intelligence, while keeping an environmentally friendly approach.

“BrainBox AI is leading the green building revolution, and we are looking forward to bringing frictionless, multi-sensor technology and a touchless authentication feature to the office,” explained Alcatraz AI CEO Tina D’Agostin.

“By utilizing the Alcatraz AI Rock, we’ve helped BrainBox AI’s offices re-open smoothly and safely,” she concluded.

The partnership with BrainBox AI follows Alcatraz AI’s selection of AWS infrastructure to scale its services, announced earlier this month.

