Alcatraz AI promotes touchless biometric authentication with free trial

Supporting a return to office-based work

Alcatraz AI has announced a new initiative focusing on the delivery of face biometrics-based touchless authentication solutions to support firms returning to office-based work by making its Rock platform available for a 45-day free trial to any company which signs up before October 31st.

The Rock offers a number of security features, including touchless or multi-factor authentication, tailgating detection, and facial recognition authentication with mask detection.

The biometric platform can also work as an ONVIF camera, complete with Profile S and Profile T certification to provide IP-based video streaming.

According to Alcatraz AI, returning to office-based work requires strictly regulated and efficient access control measures, to ensure individuals’ safety and peace of mind.

The Rock aims to facilitate this transition through specifically designed access control measures.

The biometric platform was already deployed by a number of companies and institutions, including the Los Angeles Football Club and MLK Hospital.

Alcatraz AI has also recently entered a deal to deploy the Rock to Switched on Space’s properties in London, months after starting new collaborations with RFI Communications and Security, Structure Works, and Netronix.

