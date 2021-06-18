Distributors and strategic partners flock to biometrics providers

Whether Alcatraz for touchless biometric access control, Enacomm for contact center authentication, or OneLogin extending the reach of its IAM platform, another round of partnerships and distribution deals have been reached to bring biometrics to more businesses and consumers. CardLogix has a new reseller agreement with Iriscan, ZKTeco USA has a new strategic partner, and Ping Identity has launched a new partner program.

Alcatraz signs deal with NYC-headquartered international distributor

The Alcatraz Rock biometric facial authentication device from Alcatraz AI will be sold as part of international security integrator Structure Works’ access control portfolio.

“The Alcatraz Rock access control platform is easy to use, intuitive, and modern, which is what our clients are continuously asking for,” states Walter Cropley, VP at Structure Works. “The additional features, like tailgating intelligence, are features many may not think to ask for, but are truly unique selling points. The reaction we get from clients once they see the device in action is just amazing.”

Alcatraz CEO Tina D’Agostin notes Structure Works’ global reach, New York City headquarters, and corporate continuity in support of positive customer experiences as advantages in bringing Alcatraz’ biometric technology to new markets.

Alcatraz noted its increasing foothold in high population density locations across the U.S. in the announcement, as part of its strategy to deliver frictionless, touchless access control with biometric security and support for mask policy enforcement as workplaces reopen.

Enacomm voice biometrics to be offered by contact center partner

Enacomm’s suite of call center technologies including biometric and multi-factor authentication will be offered by business process outsourcing contact center DialAmerica through a new partnership.

DialAmerica provides inbound and outbound call center services, and has added Enacomm’s intelligent IVR for customer self-service, advanced contact center analytics, conversational voice banking based on artificial intelligence, fraud detection and tracking, as well as biometrics and authentication technologies.

“ENACOMM built its digital gateway to empower organizations to mix and match the best-in-class technology solutions that meet their unique needs,” comments Enacomm CEO Michael Boukadakis. “Contact center outsourcing through DialAmerica is one of those solutions.”

“Reliable, on-demand assisted service is invaluable for complex customer questions during periods of high call volume and after hours when an organization’s core staff is unavailable,” Boukadakis adds. “We’re excited to complement DialAmerica’s live agent services with ENACOMM’s intelligent interactions technologies.”

OneLogin reaches MEA distribution deal

OneLogin has a new distributor for its identity and access management (IAM) in the Middle East and Africa, signing up Multipoint Group.

Multipoint group will offer OneLogin’s digital ID services, including its Trusted Experience Platform, which it says leverages HydraBoost to authenticate more sessions than any leading competitor, from the distributor’s Dubai office.

OneLogin recently signed a partnership agreement with Keyless to integrate the latter’s privacy-focussed biometric authentication.

Iriscan and CardLogix partner to bring biometric devices to Eastern Europe

Iriscan has reached an agreement to resell CardLogix products like its BIOSID Biometric Mobile Enrollment Tablet in Eastern Europe.

The Vista FA2, EY2 and EY2P iris and face biometrics cameras and Vista EY2H iris recognition cameras are also included in the official reseller agreement.

Iriscan sells its iris recognition algorithms as a cloud service, giving it an incentive to support the proliferation of hardware for iris scans.

ZKTeco biometrics to be integrated with turnstiles

ZKTeco USA has partnered with Turnstiles.us to bring touchless technologies like facial recognition and other biometrics like palm vein recognition to best-in-class turnstiles, according to a company announcement.

Turnstiles has been serving businesses for 30 years, and holds a United States General Services Administration Contract.

ZKTeco’s SpeedFace standalone readers can provide fast and accurate face and palm vein biometrics, with Weigand and OSDP output that can be integrated with any access control system, the company says. They can be used in standalone mode connected to any turnstile in its new partner’s portfolio, with the ZKBioSecurity all-in-one management platform providing complete user and device management capabilities.

Ping launches Sales Certification Program

Ping Identity has launched a new partner Sales Certification Program to help its global network of channel partners grow their businesses with its digital identity and access management software.

The new program is designed to educate members of the Ping Identity Global Partner Network to better identify opportunities to solve customer’s IAM challenges. It aims to help Ping partners improve their technical skill and further their understanding of different use cases, qualifications, and objection handling. Partners can also take advantage networking opportunities, specialization and career development in the IAM field.

“Our commitment to channel partner success has never been stronger,” comments Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales, Ping Identity. “Certifying Channel Sellers is a crucial step in bringing best of breed, hybrid identity and access management solutions to customers aiming to accelerate their digital transformation in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to increasing our channel engagements to ensure partner networks and customers alike can benefit from more seamless and secure online experiences.”

