Alcatraz partners on face biometric access control with Netronix

Solution features tailgating detection, MFA

Alcatraz AI has entered a new biometrics partnership with security solutions provider Netronix Integration.

As part of the new collaboration, Alcatraz’s facial authentication software will be integrated within Netronix solutions for touchless biometric access control .

According to the companies, the partnership can improve the security and risk mitigation capabilities of customers by combining Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology and leadership with Netronix strength in technology integration.

“Alcatraz’s highly secure and frictionless entry technology, its deep engineering expertise, and collaborative approach are complementary to how the Netronix’s team works,” commented Mark Sakamoto, Enterprise Business Development at Netronix Integration.

“We believe our partnership will help us drive more business impact for our clients as we continue to offer best-in-class enterprise security solutions,” Sakamoto added.

From a technical standpoint, the joint solution will feature various face biometric features, including tailgating detection, multi-factor authentication, and touchless access to minimize health risks for both employees and visitors.

“Facial authentication is a much-needed element in access control because it’s more secure than many other authentication options, more convenient for end-users, and more efficient for businesses,” explained Alcatraz AI’s new CEO Tina D’Agostin.

“Partnering with Netronix will allow us to provide Alcatraz’s facial access control solutions to companies across a wide range of industries and unlock the full potential of biometric technology for physical access,” she concluded.

Alcatraz has also recently formed a biometric access control distribution partnership with IES Communications, shortly after receiving a new data compliance certification last January.

Article Topics

access control | Alcatraz AI | authentication | biometrics | facial recognition | identity verification | Netronix Integration