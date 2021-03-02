Alcatraz forms biometric access control distribution partnership with IES Communications

Alcatraz is partnering with IES Communications to strengthen the national systems integrator’s access control portfolio with touchless autonomous biometric solution Alcatraz Rock.

The biometric solution was selected by IES Communications to reduce touchpoints with facial authentication for more secure and hygienic access control.

“IES is always striving to bring safe new ways to utilize cutting-edge security solutions to its customers,” said IES Vice President of Sales and Marketing Gilbert Romo. “With the implementation of Alcatraz Biometrics products, IES continues to design solutions for your environment that will secure your peace of mind.”

Alcatraz Rock allows frictionless entry into physical locations and can work with any access control system, replacing or augmenting badging as a credential with facial recognition, 3D sensing, and artificial intelligence. The company also recently upgraded the Rock solution to enable three-factor authentication.

Mask detection feature Mask Enforcer is embedded in the Rock to help organizations comply with mask-wearing requirements by governments. Alcatraz says the Rock uses machine learning for improved security and accurate tailgating detection, and intelligently enrolls employee biometrics as they badge in, eliminating the troubles that go with traditional onboarding.

“IES has a great reputation for delivering comprehensive and reliable security solutions, and we know that the Rock will be an important addition to their portfolio,” Alcatraz Chief Revenue Officer Tina D’Agostin said.

IES Communication is a leading technology infrastructure provider in the United States with 21 locations throughout the country.

access control | Alcatraz AI | artificial intelligence | biometrics | contactless | distribution | facial recognition | mask detection | VAR | workforce management