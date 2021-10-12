Anviz adds QR code scanning to meet EU health pass demand

Deploys facial recognition to upgrade Ohio factory access control

Anviz has upgraded one of its biometric access control solutions to incorporate QR codes in response to EU requirements to use the format in digital health passes during the COVID pandemic. The Chinese firm has also partnered with ProTech Security to upgrade access to a precision machining plant in Ohio with facial recognition.

Anviz has added QR code recognition to its FaceDeep 3 contactless access control solution, which was initially launched earlier this year. The upgrade means the facial recognition system can recognize QR codes included in health passes whether digital or on paper, and incorporate the requirement to have a valid health status in order to access a site. The system works with CrossChex software to enable cloud management.

The company expects more EU countries to follow the lead of Italy in making COVID health passes compulsory for public and private employees returning to work.

FaceDeep 3 can also include body temperature and mask detection and add these requirements to building access, and be mounted in several ways.

The Anviz and Ohio-based ProTech Security partnership brought FaceDeep 5 to the site of Truline Industries in Chesterland, Ohio. The plant manufactures fuel pumps for aviation and other precision parts and had a physical access control system by Gallagher.

Truline sought an upgrade to contactless access with mask detection. Anviz and ProTech installed ten facial recognition access points which work indoors and outdoors. The access points also contain an RFID module so that staff still using RFID cards can continue to use the new system, integrated with the Gallagher Controller.

Anviz recently revealed a case study for its integration of fingerprint biometric access control for a high definition video platform used for remote video medical consultations.

