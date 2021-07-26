Biometric healthcare security advances with Securiteam contract, Anviz Global integration

Securiteam has announced a new biometric security partnership with an unnamed cancer hospital in the U.S.

Following the beginning of the new collaboration, Securiteam will install intercom systems, surveillance and access control tools across various facilities belonging to the hospital around the country. The company notes facial recognition software is part of its technology portfolio for hospitals.

“We have worked with them at other locations for several years and have been handling their electronic security there as well,” explained Securiteam CEO Rob Cirillo.

According to the announcement, the upcoming multi-million dollar project will help the hospital, which Securiteam says is one of the leading cancer hospitals in the country, substantially expand its patient volumes and cancer surgeries capabilities.

Securiteam began offering biometric cameras powered by Iris ID for access control and workforce management in 2015.

Anviz Global integrates fingerprint access controller in OnMed Station

Anviz Global has released a case study showcasing the integration of its VF30 Pro fingerprint access control readers within the OnMed Station.

The OnMed Station is a self-contained medical unit with biometric authentication designed to allow patients to interact with doctors via high definition video and audio.

The unit also offers various healthcare-focused technologies, including thermal imaging and ultraviolet sanitization.

In addition, the OnMed Station comes with biometric code and key locks utilized to secure common medications prescribed by doctors and held into the station’s vault.

Through the partnership with Anviz, the vaults are secured via the VF30 Pro biometric access control readers.

The Linux-based VF30 Pro devices feature a 1Ghz processor, a 2.4″ TFT LCD screen and flexible POE and WiFi communication. It supports web server functions, as well as coming with a standard EM card reader.

Anviz also recently launched a new face biometrics terminal, and the new FaceDeep Series to provide touchless access control via body temperature measurement.

Article Topics

access control | Anviz Global | biometrics | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | hospital | Securiteam | surveillance