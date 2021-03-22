Anviz launches new face biometrics terminal and cloud workforce management platform

Designed to enable safer data storage

Security solutions provider Anviz has launched a new cloud workforce management system for the small and medium business sectors, as well as a new face biometrics-powered terminal.

The new FaceDeep 3 and FaceDeep 3 IRT contactless terminals offer highly precise facial recognition capabilities, with the platform able to identify a user in just 0.3 seconds, according to the announcement, and can match the biometrics of masked users.

The terminal features dual cameras for facial recognition and offers anti-spoofing biometric liveness detection capabilities with near-infrared imaging, as well as mask detection, and on the IRT version, palm temperature detection. The terminal can process 50 people in a minute, Anviz says.

The FaceDeep devices are also compatible with RFID Cards (125kHz EM or 13.56MHz Mifare) and can be installed either via WiFi or Lan.

Dubbed CrossChex Cloud, the time and attendance and access control solution is based on the AWS cloud server and meets SOC 2 Type II security standards, Anviz says.

The cloud version of CrossChex features two-factor verification, logging administrators’ actions, verified policies for tracking access grants, and more.

It also has a smartphone app counterpart designed to facilitate various operations on the go, including biometric onboarding, permission management, and attendance record checks.

According to Anviz, the combination of CrossChex Cloud and FaceDeep 3 Contactless terminal will help companies improve their overall security posture, through a variety of features, including remote registration, real-time data upload, and real-time reports.

