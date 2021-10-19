B-Secur brings ECG biometrics to STMicroelectronics partnership for wearables development

Companies developing wearable devices which use a person’s unique heartbeat biometrics for encrypted health data collection or authentication will be able to bring their products to market faster now that B-Secur has joined semiconductor giant STMicroelectronics’ Partner Program and launched a guide to integrating its medical-grade, FDA-cleared HeartKey software library with the STM32 microcontroller.

HeartKey’s ECG algorithms combine various factors such as user identification and health and wellness information to generate accurate data which is encrypted through the user’s heartbeat biometrics.

STM32 is the most popular microcontroller for wearable devices and so Belfast-based B-Secur is hopeful for even greater uptake.

“Our participation in the ST Partner Program and collaboration with STMicroelectronics marks a key strategic milestone for B-Secur,” said Ben Carter, chief commercial officer, B-Secur.

“From day one we developed and optimised our powerful ECG algorithms to run in real time on STM32. We also provide a simple integration guide to help customers take our software library and integrate it onto STM32.

“Our working with ST means, if you are building a wearable device, such as premium smartwatches, we have got you covered all the way through the signal chain and with all the components you will need,” said Carter.

In September, B-Secur launched an electrocardiogram (ECG) hardware and software development kit to help companies streamline the development of biometrics-focused ECG devices.

