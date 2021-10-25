Digital identity and digital onboarding for banking industry

Online

December 9, 2021

Avlante Group is hosting its second webinar on Digital Identity and Digital Onboarding for Banking Industry.

This webinar will discuss how client onboarding is evolving, what the challenges are associated with it, and its future:

– What impact has Covid-19 on digital onboarding processes?

– A scrutiny on latest developments in ID verification processes

– COVID-19 acting as a booster for digitalization

– A focus on digital transformation of KYC

– Challenges of remote working and client onboarding

– Penetrating the whole process with digitalization while staying compliant

The speaker panel includes Patricia Tripar, Managing Director Transaction Banking Santander USA, Tomáš Reytt, Director of Sales & Distributional Channels CZ & SK mBank, Czechia and Stefan Stignäs Head of Exploratory Banking & Strategic Partnerships, SEB, Sweden and Margus Simson from Komerční banka.

Click here to learn more and register.

Article Topics

banking | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | webinar