FB pixel

Digital identity and digital onboarding for banking industry

Digital identity and digital onboarding for banking industry

Digital identity and digital onboarding for banking industry
Online
December 9, 2021

Avlante Group is hosting its second webinar on Digital Identity and Digital Onboarding for Banking Industry.

This webinar will discuss how client onboarding is evolving, what the challenges are associated with it, and its future:

– What impact has Covid-19 on digital onboarding processes?
– A scrutiny on latest developments in ID verification processes
– COVID-19 acting as a booster for digitalization
– A focus on digital transformation of KYC
– Challenges of remote working and client onboarding
– Penetrating the whole process with digitalization while staying compliant

The speaker panel includes Patricia Tripar, Managing Director Transaction Banking Santander USA, Tomáš Reytt, Director of Sales & Distributional Channels CZ & SK mBank, Czechia and Stefan Stignäs Head of Exploratory Banking & Strategic Partnerships, SEB, Sweden and Margus Simson from Komerční banka.

Click here to learn more and register.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics