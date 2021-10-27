EAB workshop on the Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA)

Online

November 10, 2021 (13.00 – 18.00 CET)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) in cooperation with German Biometrics Standardization Group at DIN are hosting a workshop on the Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA).

In April of this year the European Commission presented the proposal for an Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA) and later in August the International Standardization Joint Technical Committee 1 presented new work item proposal ISO/IEC 9868 for a related international standard.

This workshop regarding the AIA and international standardization of AI gathers the biometrics and AI standardization community in order to learn and discuss possible implications.

The talks and break out sessions will be moderated by Alexander Goschew of German biometrics standardization group (DIN) and Christoph Busch of Hochschule Darmstadt (H-DA).

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials the evening before the event via email.

Article Topics

AI | artificial intelligence | biometrics | EAB | EU | European Association for Biometrics | legislation | regulation | standards