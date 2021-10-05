Imageware claims to be ‘first provider’ to include biometrics in SSI

Imageware has announced that it is entering the self-sovereign identity (SSI) market with what the company says is the first biometrically-enabled solution for blockchain-based identification platforms. The software will integrate biometric user verification into SSI as an additional security layer.

“By adding biometric authentication to your blockchain identity, you can guarantee that you, and only you, have control over your private data. We’re focused on building solutions that address this currently unmet need in an innovative way and drive revenues for Imageware,” said President and CEO Kristin Taylor.

The firm is staking a lot on the development of SSI and has joined groups such as the Decentralized Identity Foundation and Trust Over IP. According to a release from Imageware, the company sees huge potential, with many use cases including currency and supply chain applications. The company states a belief that blockchain’s impact on identity could match that of the internet and cloud computing.

“By joining the Decentralized Identity Foundation and Trust Over IP groups, we’ll be able to leverage their network and resources in our efforts to further develop a portfolio of SSI integrated biometric solutions,” said Taylor.

Details of the technology have not yet been shared, but Imageware’s claim to be the first to embed biometrics into SSI reveal a hope to be in a prime position for any future growth as, according to the release statement, “SSI was born out of the Department of Homeland Security and will be the wave of the future as it emerges from standards bodies now and becomes commercialized.”

The firm posted a 29 percent revenue increase in Q2 2021 and its first customer win in its collaboration with Tech5.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | blockchain | data protection | ImageWare | self-sovereign identity