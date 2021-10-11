India reportedly moving toward decentralized digital ID platform

India officials reportedly want to use a blockchain to secure the multiple digital IDs that many citizens must hold.

According to tech-business aggregator Otcpm24, the platform would host Unique Health IDs and others. It will take five years to get all identity applications on the platform, according to industry experts speaking at the Global Blockchain Business Council.

Making the announcement were officials form NITI Aayog, an Indian think tank focused on research and innovation; and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, a scientific society. While autonomous, the advanced computing organization is part of the government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The ministry has a roadmap to guide the government in building the platform. Officials there have drafted a national blockchain strategy that would see digital identities for the healthcare, agriculture and education sectors join a swath of records — including land records — on the platform.

A move like this falls in with a growing appreciation for decentralized digital IDs. It is not necessarily a straightforward transition. Decentralization has been a tricky topic in the European Union, for example.

According to the article, Aadhaar cannot serve as a central login leading to documents on the platform not least because Aadhaar is voluntary.

Also, Aadhaar is based on hardware-based biometric validation. Devices are not needed for verification with blockchain platforms, which make use of public and private key encryption.

Article Topics

biometrics | blockchain | decentralized ID | digital ID | digital identity | identity management | India