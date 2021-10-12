KSV voice biometrics accuracy confirmed to ISO/IEC standard by BixeLab

BixeLab has confirmed that Kaizen Secure Voiz’s (KSV’s) voice biometrics passed an assessment for compliance to the ISO/IEC 19795-1 and 2 standards for system performance and accuracy.

The KSV 2.0 system was tested with 28,576 mated and non-mated verification comparisons, and found to have a false match rate (FMR) of 0.87 percent with a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 5.01 percent.

BixeLab is approved for testing to ISO/IEC standards through the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), and KSV points out in the announcement that only a handful of voice biometrics providers have been through such assessments.

“For an up and coming technology tool like KSV, this is a huge boost,” states KSV Founder and CEO Ashok Krish. “Banks and companies with any verification and authentication needs can leverage this tool to strengthen customer confidence and enhance trust.”

Krish called passing the assessment “a game-changing moment” for the company.

KSV’s voice biometrics and liveness detection were recently selected by contact center services provider Invita Bahrain.

BixeLab described its biometrics testing services, also including presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, in a workshop earlier this year.

