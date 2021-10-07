Neurotechnology reveals ABIS caught 15K duplicate registrations for Ghana 2020 vote

The general elections in Ghana which took place on December 7, 2020, unfolded successfully with fair, transparent and credible results thanks to a biometric voter management system deployed by Neurotechnology, the company said in a recent press release.

Within just a period of nine months, the company’s deep learning-based MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) helped Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) successfully carry out voter registration, de-duplication, adjudication, final voter list generation, as well as voter verification on polling day.

Neurotech said it assisted the Ghana EC not only with the biometric technology software but with other services including onsite support in the course of the polls.

The MegaMatcher ABIS fingerprint and facial recognition solution identified 15,860 multiple registrations conducted by 7,890 unique individuals who attempted to register more than once using different identities.

The solution ensured highly accurate identification and verification of voters on polling day, making sure only legitimate voters were allowed to cast their ballot, the company stated.

“We are highly satisfied with Neurotechnology’s software and services, which were provided in a short timeframe – nine months to be precise, from inception to completion. The staff of Neurotech were highly professional and helpful. They were responsive and accessible in that they were physically present on site throughout the duration of the exercise,” said Ghana Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa.

Neurotechnology Director Irmantas Naujikas said the company was pleased to have worked with the Ghanian electoral umpire during the 2020 elections.

Ahead of the elections in Ghana last December, the government had said it procured 75 thousand biometric voter verification devices, and hoped this would ensure the quick release of results. Days after the election, the opposition claimed the electoral commission was tampering with the biometric devices used on election day.

Neurotechnology has also provided its software for de-duplication in India’s Aadhaar biometric ID program, as well as DRC’s 2018 election.

