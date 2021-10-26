U.S. Senate Bill seeks protection for biometrics, other AI data

Data collected through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based systems including face biometrics technologies could soon get better protection in the United States if a bipartisan Bill recently introduced in the U.S Senate scales through.

The Government Ownership and Oversight of Data in Artificial Intelligence Act, known as the GOOD AI Act, is sponsored by Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and ranking member Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

According to the announcement, the Bill recommends that the Office of Management and Budget works closely with a group of AI experts to make sure data collected by all federal contractors through AI is not commercialized, misused or shared with a third party.

The announcement refers to an incident in which a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contractor breached facial images of tens of thousands of people, possibly while attempting to use the data to illicitly train biometric algorithms.

The Bill comes as the use of AI-based technologies is said to be gaining ground, and its sponsors believe there is need for such regulation to ensure these technologies are used properly. Also growing, however, are fears around the world about the intrusive potential of biometrics and other AI-based technologies on human rights.

“While artificial intelligence applications have the potential to strengthen our national security, we must ensure data collected by this technology is secure, used appropriately, and does not compromise the privacy and rights of Americans. This bipartisan bill will help ensure that federal contractors are using artificial intelligence properly and for the benefit of the country – and that the information collected through these technologies is not misused,” Gary Peters said in a statement.

Rob Portman commented: “It is important that the federal government ensure that its AI systems are trustworthy and safe. The bipartisan GOOD AI Act helps strengthen the accountability and security of federal AI systems and I urge my colleagues to join us in supporting this common-sense legislation.”

