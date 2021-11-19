Au10tix biometrics deployed by Genesis Global to improve KYC processes

Au10tix has been selected by online gaming firm Genesis Global to upgrade and automate the company’s KYC (Know Your Customer) and onboarding processes with selfie biometrics.

The new partnership will see the integration of Au10tix’s biometric technologies within Genesis’s online ecosystem.

This will, in turn, enable the company to provide identity verification for players across the company’s range of casino product offerings, including Casino Planet, Casoola, Genesis Casino, Casino Cruise, Sloty, and Casino Masters.

“As more people seek out digital experiences, the opportunity for cybercrime grows and businesses like Genesis Global must do more to protect themselves and their customers from identity fraud,” explained Jonathan Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Au10tix.

Au10tix’s platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to perform facial recognition and real-time digital ID verification and authentication.

The solution is aimed at helping customers to continuously stay ahead of regulatory requirements as well as tackling the latest vectors of synthetic fraud.

“Au10tix is proud to be part of that equation, working with the Genesis team on an identity verification solution that safely delivers speed and safety,” Wilson concluded.

The biometrics partnership comes after a similar one Au10tix entered into with PayU in September.

