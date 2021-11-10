FB pixel

Biometric Sensors: Size Matters

The FBI has three standards for single-finger scanners: FAP 10, FAP 20, and FAP 30. All three meet the FBI’s requirements for PIV certification. However, the size of the sensor for each of these formats dramatically affects accuracy in real-world use.

NIST testing proves that not all FBI PIV certified single-finger scanners deliver equally accurate results. In fact, FAP 30 sensors are superior to FAP 10 and FAP 20 units for mission-critical enrollment and verification operations.

Download this whitepaper to learn how Integrated BiometricsColumbo outperforms FAP 10 and FAP 20 units, generating fast, accurate results and greater reliability under an exceptional range of operating conditions.

