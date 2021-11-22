InCadence migrates DoD NRTIO biometrics system to AWS cloud

Xator subsidiary InCadence Strategic Solutions is supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Biometrics Project Management Office in its migration of the Near Real Time Identity Operations (NRTIO) system to AWS GovCloud.

The company contributed technology to the migration, refactoring and modernization of NRTIO under the contract. Biometric templates and other data for more than 5 million identities were migrated to the cloud without any loss in operational availability, according to the announcement, while the IL4 and RMF security requirements were maintained throughout the process.

Migrating the biometric system allows DoD to save money by decommissioning legacy hardware and lowering hosting costs.

“This is one of the most significant events in operational identity intelligence since the original fielding of the Biometrics Automated Toolset (BAT) in 2002,” states Anthony Iasso, Xator’s chief technology officer. “The migration of the legacy NRTIO servers to the cloud, without any disruption to operations, shows the viability of leveraging cloud technologies to provide scalable, elastic, and reliable support directly to operational forces for identity intelligence.”

“Our talented technical team and partners have accomplished a significant milestone with this migration, meeting many PM Biometrics and DoD CIO modernization goals,” adds Tom Heasley, SVP of Xator’s Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIPS) business unit. “The stage is set for moving future DoD biometrics into the cloud.”

InCadence also won a major biometrics contract for vetting applications from prospective diplomatic staff and visitors with the U.S. State Department.

