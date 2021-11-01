Innovatrics improves presentation attack detection, adds face biometrics feature

SmartFace update allows review of past events

Innovatrics has updated its biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) capabilities to include two new algorithms.

The company’s Liveness Check technology has been updated to version 6.8.0 and now offers the ability of the platform to analyze particular details of the image to detect signs of presentation attacks, as well as detecting suspicious elements in the overall environment.

The update, therefore, enables the technology to more accurately detect emerging attack vectors and function in a wider range of image capture conditions, the company says.

Innovatrics’ biometric liveness check is also passive, so it does not require any user interaction. According to the company, its drop-off rate during this step of onboarding is near to zero percent.

The technology has been confirmed by iBeta for compliance to ISO/IEC PAD standards earlier this year.

Innovatrics has also recently updated its SmartFace platform to include the instant review of past recorded events.

The solution can perform both face and pedestrian detection and allows admins to access the history of recorded events using specific parameters such as gender or age.

Dubbed ‘Events History,’ the new feature can track a user’s movement throughout a monitored area, complete with metadata regarding who was present at any specified period of time.

According to Innovatrics, the novel capabilities of its face biometrics platform will aid organizations and governments in safeguarding public safety at a time where the market for the technology is expected to grow substantially.

The update comes weeks after Innovatrics added a rapid Universal Passport Reader to its onboarding suite.

