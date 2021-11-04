Jeep focuses on innovation as automotive biometrics drives overall market growth

Vsblty partners on EV charging, Cerence and Antison win awards

Several automotive manufacturers have unveiled new biometrics products and awards, amidst a reported increase in the global biometrics market value. According to new data by Global Market Insights, the market should top $45 billion by 2027. A separate report by Allied Market Research suggests a great slice of this pie will consist of gesture recognition systems.

In related automotive news, Hotcars has published an insightful forecast of Jeep’s next steps, and Chinese carmaker Great Wall confirmed its latest electric vehicle (EV) Ora Cat 01 will be available in the UK. We also have a look at Foxconn’s recently released Model E electric sedan, the latest awards for Cerence and Antison, and the Vsblty partnership with Eos Linx.

Global Market Insights report

Spotted by Automotive News Europe, the new research report says retail, commerce, and automotive applications are driving the global biometrics market growth.

The automotive sector is seeing marques increasingly equipping vehicles with a number of in-car biometric solutions for user authentication, payments, and driver alertness measurements.

In terms of specific biometric technologies, the Global Market Insights report said voice and iris recognition are currently the most utilized ones.

Automotive gesture recognition market to surpass $4B by 2030

New data from Allied Market Research claimed the global automotive gesture recognition system market was valued at $990 million in 2020.

This figure is set to skyrocket to $4.35 billion by 2030, via a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4 percent.

Europe is expected to be at the forefront of this growth, accounting for $361.5 million last year, and with an estimated market value of $1.73 billion by 2030.

From a technical standpoint, automotive gesture recognition systems work through touch-based or touchless gestures to enable the use of electronic devices within the vehicle.

They are currently mostly deployed as part of multimedia, infotainment, and navigation-based systems.

Jeep’s future could include biometrics, EV tech, and drones

A recent article by car-focused publication Hotcars has compiled a handy list of technology that Jeep is likely to focus on in the next three years.

Biometric recognition is near the top of the list, with the car manufacturer having already announced it will use face and fingerprint recognition to replace conventional car keys.

Other technologies mentioned in the article include a fascinating drone-follow feature, solar-powered charging stations, and autonomous off-road driving, among others.

Ora Cat 01 to be available in the UK

According to Auto Express, the pure EV will be available to order in the UK from December, with deliveries scheduled for the first half of 2022.

The EV will cost roughly £25,000 ($34,148) and will be available with either a 48kWh or a 63kWh battery.

The vehicle supports 80kW rapid charging, making an 80 percent charge possible in 50 minutes.

The Ora Cat 01 also features biometrics capabilities, with a facial recognition system programmed to identify when the driver is fatigued or distracted.

It also comes with 12 ultrasonic radar sensors, as well multiple exterior cameras that collectively monitor the EV’s surroundings.

Foxtron’s Model E blends biometrics and other latest-gen tech

Foxconn’s Foxtron Model E electric sedan was designed by Pininfarina, an Italian, luxury car brand, EE Power reports.

Under the hood, the car offers an electric drive system rated at 750 hp, which can reach 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds, and a range of 400 miles.

The Model E also comes with a number of next-generation technologies, including multiple digital screens, and facial recognition to enable user authentication and open the doors.

Cerence wins award for in-car biometric payments

The company was named a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award winner for Cerence Pay, its voice biometrics-enabled payment platform.

“We are honored to receive a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award, a clear recognition of the importance of Cerence Pay for the connected car of the future,” commented Richard Mack, the company’s chief marketing and communications officer.

“Cerence Pay is a true game-changer for in-car commerce, giving OEMs the ability to offer simple and streamlined payments deeply integrated with their in-car assistant experience,” he added.

The award comes weeks after Cerence’s voice biometrics technology was selected by Vietnam’s first domestic car company VinFast for deployment across its EV lineup.

Vsblty partners with Eos Linx on EV charging stations

The five-year contract will see the integration of EOS Linx’s DataCaptor analytics solution in EOS Charge solar-powered stations.

The technology utilizes camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to deliver real-time analytics and audience measurement.

The first EOS Charge stations are scheduled to be installed in Atlanta and Chattanooga this fall, with additional deployments across the Sunbelt expected early next year.

“Vsblty will be integrating with a live content management system to run our proprietary DataCaptor solution,” the company’s CEO Jay Hutton explained.

“The total contract value for Vsblty over the first 504 units deployed will be $1.16 million USD.”

Antison wins IT Stars annual Russian award

The company won the award for its driver sleep warning system, which has now been implemented on 95 percent of buses in Moscow, according to Azo Sensors.

The facial recognition-based system works by scanning drivers’ faces and their blink frequency then sending the information to the dispatch сenter.

It can reportedly detect falling asleep and smoking, as well as mobile phone use, thus increasing road safety.

