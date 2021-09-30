Biometrics to replace car keys for Genesis vehicle, Cerence voice control deployed by VinFast

‘Hey, Google, pay for gas’ capability launched in US

Several technology companies have released new biometrics solutions for the automotive sector. Genesis will implement face and finger recognition technology on its first electric sport utility vehicle, and Cerence has announced that its lineup of voice biometrics tools will be deployed by VinFast. Also, Google has updated its Assistant to enable U.S. drivers to make hands-free payments when refueling.

Genesis implements face and finger biometrics on GV60

Genesis, a Hyundai Motor brand, confirmed it will implement its Face Connect biometrics technology on its upcoming GV60.

The GV60 is Genesis’ first electric sport utility car. According to The Korea Herald, the vehicle will leverage face recognition technologies to allow drivers to open doors and start the engine, potentially replacing traditional and smart keys altogether.

The face recognition technology will also be used to create a driver’s profile (up to two per car initially), which will be automatically activated once an authorized person sits behind the wheel.

The profile includes seat adjustment, wheel steering sensitivity, side mirrors position, and various additional settings for infotainment.

From a technical standpoint, the facial recognition system works via near-infrared technology, to enable diver identification at night or in other unfavorable lighting conditions.

In addition to face biometrics, Genesis confirmed the GV60 will also feature a fingerprint recognition system. The vehicle is planned for release before the end of the year.

Cerence’s voice biometrics selected by VinFast

VinFast, Vietnam’s first domestic car company, has selected Cerence to integrate voice biometrics capabilities across its lineup of smart electric vehicles (EVs).

The voice recognition technology will be deployed in the cars as an intelligent voice assistant and will enable drivers to execute several commands preceded by the command “Hey, VinFast.”

Drivers using the technology will be able to check navigation and traffic states, control phone calls and texts, as well as media, weather, news, and information on tourist attractions.

Key vehicle functions will also be compatible with the VinFast voice assistant, including climate control, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), tire pressure, and warning lights.

“VinFast is a fast-moving leader that is transforming the global EV space with its innovative thinking,” commented Cerence CEO Sanjay Dhawan.

“We’re proud to support VinFast to bring critical conversational AI capabilities to their cars as they expand globally, creating a unique in-car experience that’s an integral piece of what it means to drive a VinFast,” he concluded.

Google Assistant to enable fuel payments with voice biometrics

The technology giant made an announcement in a blog post, where it said the voice command “Hey, Google, pay for gas” will be soon available at over 32,500 gas stations across the U.S.

Users will then be able to select their pump number and complete contactless payment with Google Pay.

The first gas stations across the U.S. supporting the voice biometric payment technology will be Exxon Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66, and 76 stations.

The Android Auto update will also enable dual-SIM Android phone users to choose which SIM card to use when making calls through the app.

